Girls’ Night Out Pajama Party!

Lisa Hunt

Ladies of Robson Ranch: When was the last time you went to a pajama party—7th grade? The HOA and The Girls Next Door band have a fun party in store for you on Jan. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom! A perfect party after the holidays!

Hang out in your jammies with The Girls Next Door band for an entertaining evening of dancing, singing contests, eating pizza and snacks, raffle drawings, and a funny style show! Other surprises are in store for you too—but you have to be there to enjoy them!

Wear your favorite pajamas, nighties, bathrobe, and slippers to this women’s-only event (sorry guys, you can’t join us!). Sit with your friends and entertain us with the live karaoke band (The Girls Next Door) backing you up as you sing a song in a group (no fear of having to do a solo).

The bar will be open, pizza and snacks provided, and we’ll have a photo booth so that you can ham it up with your friends! Bring an article of clothing that you wish to donate to a local women’s shelter; shoes and accessories too. Proceeds from the raffles will also be donated to the shelter.

Sound fun to you? Tickets are only $10, and please buy them before Jan. 1 so that the kitchen will know how many pizzas to make (sorry—no walk-ins). Tickets can be purchased on the Robson Ranch website using your Robson account.

Look for more details during the weekly Mid-Week Scoop and/or email The Girls Next Door at [email protected] for more information.

Come have a blast with your girlfriends, and when you get home, you’ll be all ready for bed! How cool is that?!