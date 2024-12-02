Get Your Ticket to “Calendar Girls!”

Deborah Dorman

Theater at the Ranch, our in-residence community theater at Robson Ranch, is producing their third show, “Calendar Girls” by Tim Firth, on Jan. 30, 31, Feb. 1, and 2 at the Hermosa Ballroom in Robson Ranch. This heartwarming comedy, which was also a movie by the same name and writer, explores the meaning of friendship. It is the true story of a group of mature women who decide to raise money for a charitable cause by producing a “nude” calendar. If you want to see how we stage that, you’ll have to come see it!

All the cast and crew are volunteers from Robson Ranch. There is a cast of 14 of your friends and neighbors, who will be working very diligently between Nov. 16 and Feb. 3 to bring you some excellent entertainment. The show is produced and directed by Deborah Dorman with Assistant Director and Costumer Linda Wheeler. There is also a hard-working crew handling lights, props, stage managing, tickets, house management, and more. We are still in need of some set construction people and on-set crew, as well as makeup, ushers, and a few more positions.

Tickets:

* $10 in advance for opening night on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.

* $43 (advance only) for dinner theater on Friday, Jan. 31 (includes Italian buffet and show)

* $13 in advance for Saturday evening, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m.

* $20 at the door for Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday

A cash bar will be open before curtain and during intermission. Gates to Robson Ranch close at 7 p.m. for entry. To purchase tickets, use your Robson Ranch account online or call 520-426-3345 and dial 0 to use a credit card during normal business hours. We will not be selling tickets in person except at the door on the night of a show for that night. No physical tickets are being issued, except at the door, but names will be checked. It is open seating, and doors open one hour before curtain (4 p.m. for 4:45 dinner, 6 p.m. show).

Prior shows have sold out many performances, so don’t miss your chance to see this one! For more information, sponsorship information (program ads and other support), or to volunteer backstage, contact Deborah Dorman at [email protected].