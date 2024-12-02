Dance Away the Holidays!

Robson Musicians (photo by Bill White) Dance the night away or just listen to some good music! (Photo by Bill White)

Mary Jo Albrecht

The Robson Musicians will be playing in the Hermosa ballroom at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The music is perfect for social dancing. Dancers will be on the floor enjoying dancing to swing, rhumba, fox trot, and popular songs.

The band will be playing big band music for the Robson Ranch Dance Club’s monthly dance. Members and guests can once again enjoy couples and social dancing. We are so fortunate to have the musicians with us again. They were amazing last year. The band performs music from the big band era to modern songs. If you are taking dance lessons, this is an excellent opportunity to use the skills that you learned in your classes. You may want to come and just listen to some good music.

Dennis Bierman, on drums, is the band leader for the Robson Musicians. The Musicians club has gathered talented players from in and out of Robson to join. Some play regularly with the 10-piece band and some form small groups to become the Jazz Band, Swing Band, or the Dixieland Band. They often play at the Grill and other occasions. Pete Marks is the vocalist with the band. You may have heard her sing with the Robson Singers along with Rich Marks and Ben Parris.

The entrance fee is $5 for Robson Ranch Dance Club members, $10 for nonmembers. Not a member? If you have not joined or renewed your membership, memberships are available at the door. Membership is $20 for 2024.

The dance club’s mission is to provide dancing opportunities to Robson Ranch residents. We rely on support from our members to cover the cost of the ballroom, the bands, and DJs. In addition to reduced admission to the dances we offer members opportunities for pre-dance dinners with other dance club members, free practice sessions at the sports club, and mini lessons before some dances. Every person who joins as a member is helping to build a thriving dance community here at Robson Ranch.

For more information or to be put on our mailing list, contact Mary Jo Albrecht at [email protected]. Sponsored by the Robson Ranch Dance Club.