Get Ready to Laugh and Sing Along to “Little Shop of Horrors”!

Karen Dielmann

Theater at the Ranch is producing its first musical! The sci–fi comedy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors will be performed by a talented group of musicians, vocal performers, actors, and those with talents beyond and behind the scenes. The show will be produced and directed by Deborah Dorman.

What happens when a meek flower shop assistant, secretly in love with his coworker (who already has a difficult boyfriend), discovers an unusual plant that has a peculiar appetite? Spoiler alert … the plant revives business for the struggling flower shop but has a desire for food that will not be quenched! Chaos and comedy results.

The cast includes John Cronin as Seymour, Lisa Hunt as Audrey, Michael Vodrazka as Mushnik, Ron Weber as Orin, and the “girls” (Laura Byrne, Cath Chambers, Donna Duran, and Marsha Oliver). Ray White is the voice of the plant. Kristine Archuleta is the puppeteer; Sue Brockhoff, Karen Dielmann, and Brian Lee round out the remaining cast members.

There will be five performances from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, including matinees on both Saturday and Sunday. Advance tickets are $13 for opening night (Thursday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.), $15 for advance sales for the other performances (Friday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.). Maximum seating for every show is 240. There may be limited availability at the door for some performances; tickets at the door will cost $20. Tickets are general seating only (there will be no reserved seats) with doors opening one hour before show time. No early entry to the theater for the purpose of reserving seats will be permitted. There will be no physical tickets issued; names will be checked, and generic tickets will be provided at the door. There will be a cash bar available the hour before the show and at intermission; the bar will be closed while the actors are performing. Snacks will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now through the HOA website. Robson Ranch residents can go to the website at robsonranchazhoa.org and after signing in, click on the Events tab and search for the Little Shop of Horrors event. The productions are open to the public as show tickets can also be purchased by credit card by calling the HOA desk at 520-426-3345, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is suitable for middle school age and up; with very little bad language but there are some adult themes, some violence, and comically scary characters.

Come and enjoy an entertaining afternoon or evening and cheer on the gifted cast and musicians as they perform Little Shop of Horrors.