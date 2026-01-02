Ring in the New Year with the Stained Glass Club

Julie White

We were busy at the club all year with classes in November and December including a leading class, 3D barrel cactus and pumpkin class, and mosaic class. We also had a fun holiday party at the studio with lots of yummy food and great door prizes. Join us for more classes and fun in our wonderful studio. To sign up for a beginners class contact Sandi Martin at smteaches3@aol.com.

We’d like to introduce our club officers for 2026:

Beth Sulek-LaHousse is continuing for her second year as President and has been a member for seven years. Originally from Michigan, she moved to Maricopa, Ariz., in 2016. She first learned to do stained glass at the club in Province when she acquired stained glass tools and supplies from her sister. She and her husband Will moved to Robson Ranch (RR) in 2018 when they built their home, and she has been a member of the Robson Ranch Stained Glass Club ever since.

Julie White is starting her first year as Vice-President and has been a member for five years. Julie grew up in Seattle, then moved to Vancouver, Wash., and later to the San Francisco East Bay before moving to Robson Ranch. She says she is just chasing the sun. Julie retired after 20 years with a software company in the San Francisco Bay area. She enjoys all things creative but has been completely captivated by stained glass.

Sue Rehe is continuing for her third year as Secretary and fifth year in the Stained Glass Club. Sue and her husband lived in Michigan all their lives until they moved to Arizona during COVID (2020). They have a daughter. Sue graduated from MSU then went to Houston, Texas, for an internship. She spent her career as a medical technologist in a hospital lab as well as serving as supervisor of several departments over the years. She enjoys traveling, all kinds of activities, and learning new things. She says she is thrilled that there are so many activities to get involved with here at Robson Ranch.

Linda Millard is starting her first year as Treasurer and has been a member of the Stained Glass Club for six years, immediately after moving to Robson. Linda moved to RR in October 2020 from Hidden Valley Lake, Calif., north of Napa, with her husband, Rick Millard. Her other hobbies include Gourds and Lady Lynx golf here in RR. Linda and her husband have four children and nine grandchildren. She worked in retail banking 32 years before retiring.

We applaud these members stepping up. Without a full slate of officers, we would not be able to have a club and keep making our beautiful stained glass creations. Come visit us during our open hours at the Creative Arts Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. There will also be an Open House for all the Creative Arts Center clubs on Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We’ll be thrilled to tell you all about our club and our craft when you visit.