You’re Invited to an Open House!

Join us Saturday, Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Have you been to the Robson Ranch Creative Arts Center (CAC)? Do you know where it is? Next time you turn into the main entrance of the community, take notice of the large storefront building to the right of the entry before going through the gates.

The clubs of the Creative Arts Center are hosting an open house on Jan. 17. Come explore the many creative opportunities available to you. Have you ever wanted to make a cutting board or quilt, or improve your needlework? Have you ever dreamed of making a glass flower or painting a landscape? How about trying your hand at making a platter, beading a bracelet, updating your scrapbook, making your own greeting cards, or burning a gourd? These and many other imaginative endeavors are available at the CAC.

There are six studios in the Creative Arts Center and many clubs. The different opportunities available to Robson residents include fused glass, stained glass, quilting, sewing, needle crafting, card making and scrapbooking, woodworking, pottery, fine arts, jewelry, and gourds.

We invite you to visit our studios during the open house to see our varied creative pursuits and watch the artisans at work. There will be representatives of the clubs in every studio to answer questions and provide sign-up sheets for classes.

Be sure to visit our open house and explore the opportunities for unleashing your creative side!