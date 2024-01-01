Get Ready to Fuse Glass!

Tamara Weaver

Happy New Year from the Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club! We wish you well and hope all of your wildest dreams come true in this new year. Consider a new adventure by creating something special for yourself or your family and friends by fusing glass! You will learn new skills in a rapidly growing popular art form, create beautiful pieces, and make lifetime friends in the process.

Many imagine glass fusion as simply trays and plates, but there is so much more. If your eyes can see it, you can create it with fused glass; from outdoor yard art to inside sculptures, lanterns, flowers, and vases, to name just a few. These can be personalized for seasons or sports teams, or depict anything in which you find joy.

To get started, take a beginner’s class with us to learn the basic skills of fusing glass. Our members advance their art skills with continuing education classes offered throughout the year. We were all beginners once and are very willing to share, assist, support, and help you create your special glass project. Please contact Doris Betuel at [email protected] for more information or to sign up for a beginner’s class. We would love to have you join us!