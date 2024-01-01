Play Your Best Pool: How to Get Your Pool Game in Shape

Johnny Henson, Professor Pool

Are you looking for an easy way to get your game in shape to move your game to the next level? To have a great game there are no quick fixes.A new cue tip or even a new cue might make you feel, for a short period of time, that your game improved. But to truly transform your game is going to take instruction, dedication, and effort.

When students finish a two-day seminar, I tell them that what is going to keep their games improving going forward is the dedication to practicing what they learned in those two days. I stress really practicing hard for 90 days after class to master the new skills they learned and to get rid of old bad habits. Thinking of practice is like going to the gym. If you want to get and stay in shape, you need to go to the gym on a regular basis. If a person exercised just one hour a day they would stay in pretty good shape. Likewise if you would truly practice just one hour a day of serious, dedicated practice your game over time would improve to a very good level.

As a professional billiard instructor, I feel that I am like a physical trainer or a coach for your game. If you do not know what or how to practice, how are you going to be able to really get your game in good shape? A truly focused one-hour practice session will improve your game more than five hours of playing or, as I call it, Banging Balls Around. To take your game to the next level, you need first coaching or education on what and how to do things correctly. Then you need to dedicate yourself to at least seven to 10 hours of quality practice each week. If you do these two things, I can promise you will play and compete at a much higher level. Give this a try and let me know if this helped you play better.

