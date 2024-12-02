Genealogy and AI

The Ropin’ in Yer Relatives genealogy club recently hosted an engaging and free seminar on Oct. 26, in the Laredo Room. Running from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., this event drew in approximately 30 enthusiastic residents eager to enhance their genealogical skills.

Presented by Bonnie Bossert, the seminar focused on the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in genealogical research. Participants were introduced to cutting-edge tools like ChatGPT, Co-Pilot, Claude, and Gemini, learning practical techniques for summarizing, extracting information, and transcription. The hands-on approach made the session not only informative but also a fun experience.

This seminar wasn’t just a genealogical lesson; it showcased how AI can serve us in daily life, whether creating resumes, delving into history, or generating photos. Attendees eagerly experimented with various AI platforms under Bonnie’s expert guidance, particularly delving into the features of ChatGPT. Bonnie’s insights revealed the remarkable capabilities these AI tools offer, making the experience both enlightening and enjoyable.

With over 20 years of expertise in genealogy research and DNA analysis, Bonnie Bossert is a respected genetic genealogy researcher. She teaches DNA basics to genealogy enthusiasts and presents on a range of topics, providing invaluable knowledge for anyone eager to delve deeper into the world of genealogy. Don’t miss the next opportunity to learn from her expertise!