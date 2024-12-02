Christmas Is Calling in Gourds

Poinsettia ornament by Kim Conklin Snowpeople and ornaments by Kathy Foran

Doris Betuel

The holidays are approaching, and the Robson Ranch Gourd Club is actively working on Christmas décor and ornaments. Gourds come in all shapes and sizes and so do the projects that our members make! Tiny gourds make fantastic ornaments—the crazier shape, the better! Take a gander at some of the beautiful and unique gourd art that is being made by our members. If you like what you see here, stop by our showcase at the Creative Arts Center and check out some of the wonderful gourd art that our members have created. They make unique one-of-a-kind gifts for yourself or your family, or stop by and join our club to learn how to make one for yourself! We are in studio 3 at the Creative Arts Center and enjoy a diverse membership of beginning artists to gallery–quality artists. We welcome everyone to give this creative art form a try. Beginner/orientation classes are regularly offered to our community. Want to give it a try? Please email Doris Betuel at [email protected] for further information or to sign up for an upcoming beginner/orientation class.

Update: In the October issue of the Robson Ranch Views, we reported on the dotting techniques class taught by Jennifer Roney. She was recently featured on CBS Arizona Family News on Oct. 29 demonstrating the use of dotting techniques for decorating gourds! If you missed it, here is the link: https://tinyurl.com/5bcur34t. Jennifer is a rising star in our club and represented our Robson community and our club well. Please view her awesome performance!