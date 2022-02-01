Doris Betuel

Meet our Fused Glass Club member of the month, Laura Cummings. She drives a one-of-a-kind little purple Celica convertible, so if you see her out and about, wave hello!

She traveled extensively after college before landing here at Robson. Laura moved to St. Thomas after college, worked at the St. Thomas Diving Club, and is a certified diver. Next, she moved to San Diego and got her dream airline job with PSA. She also loved working the ramp at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, loading aircraft. Her airline job offered her a lot of travel opportunities throughout the U.S. and Europe. Her favorite cities (so far) are Barcelona and Paris.

Laura and her husband, John, just happened to see a billboard about Robson Ranch in 2019 while exploring retirement places in Phoenix. On the spur of the moment, they drove down to check us out. It was fate. In March 2021, she and John made Robson Ranch their full-time home. They love the closeness of the neighborhood. “Where else can you cross the street to see a neighbor with a drink in your hand?” Laura says.

Always in the crafting mindset, Laura has dabbled in macramé, photography, needlepoint, and beading. She thinks it came from her mother who was an amazing seamstress and also a docent at the Baltimore Museum of Art for many years. In May 2021, Laura finally decided to check out the popular Fused Glass Club. She took a beginner class and got bit hard by the fused glass bug. She has amassed vast quantities of glass and has the distinction of being an unofficial “store” for members. If you need a particular color or type of glass, we know to ask Laura first, borrowing a piece of glass and paying it back when we order more glass.

She has embraced all things fused glass, learning new techniques and getting inspiration from all the creative club members. After six months into fusing glass, she is all in. She has a kiln on order as she has found a craft she loves. She wants to continue learning, experimenting, and making cool new projects. To round out her interests, Laura also enjoys bowling and happily reports that their team came in second in the Friday night league!

If you have questions about fused glass or want to try this fascinating craft, email Doris Betuel at [email protected] Beginner classes are offered regularly, and we would love to have you join us!