Free Genealogy Workshop

Pat Sand

If you are interested in creating your family tree and researching your ethnicity, the Ropin’ in Yer Relatives Genealogy Club will be hosting a free seminar to get you started. Whether you are a beginner or have tried to start your family tree and are struggling, this seminar could be just what you need to learn more.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Robson Ranch Genealogy Club will hold a free seminar on “How to Use FamilySearch.” FamilySearch is a free onsite genealogy tool that allows you to build a family tree and research your ancestors. Last year the club offered a free seminar on ancestry.com, which is a subscription-fee genealogy tool. Unlike Ancestry, FamilySearch does not charge a fee to users.

Our speaker is Marilyn Simleness, who is an accomplished genealogist. She has extensive experience in online genealogy tools and can offer step-by-step instructions on how to get started and keep going. Marilyn will also offer a question and answer session at the end of the seminar.

To attend, you will need to register, as space is limited. To register, email Pat Sand at [email protected]

Topic: How to Use familysearch.com

Speaker: Marilyn Simleness

When: Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Laredo Room at the Ranch House

Time: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.