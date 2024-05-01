Kim Hagood and Marcia Bartlett Jeanie Bales and Karen Studer Lanette Inman and Mary LaFaver Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee (Shirley McCann and Bev Hokansen) helped with registration on Day One. Sally Fullington and Brenda Sessions Laura Manning and Ronda Rogers Co-Chairs Barbara Gayer (left) and Lanette Inman Patti Baumann and Becca Couch Robin Barber and Nicole Barber Susan Schneider Miller and Lynne Dungan Diane Penner and Lynette Martin Pam Costner and Darleen Sims Karen Connell and Coleen Myers

Pam Mumy

Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association took a trip “down the rabbit hole” for its annual Member Guest Tournament held on March 11 and 12. Members invited friends or relatives to partner for the two-day competition.

“Alice in Golferland” was the theme, and it proved to be a fun and creative event. Led by committee co-chairs Lanette Inman and Barbara Gayer, Day One was a net game for nine holes and a Chapman Scotch for nine holes. It was also a “Curiouser and Curiouser” fun day of decorated carts, Alice costumes, and margaritas. The Pink Flamingo croquet mallet on hole number 8 made us all thankful to have our real putters back on the next hole. Dinner and awards followed in the Hermosa Ballroom. Beautiful baskets were raffled, and the silent auction items went to the highest bidder.

Day Two was a bit more serious as members and guests competed in an 18–hole net game against others in their flight. Lunch was again served in the Hermosa Ballroom and winners of the tournament as well as Closest to the Pin winners were announced.

Not once did we hear, “Off with her head!” But the two–day fun event left us all knowing that “We’re all mad here!”

Day One Winners

Pam Coster and Darleen Sims

Robin Barber and Nicole Barber

Sally Fullington and Brenda Sessions

Karen Connell and Coleen Myers

Patti Baumann and Becca Couch

Day Two Winners

Diane Penner and Lynette Martin

Laura Manning and Ronda Rogers

Jeanie Bales and Karen Studer

Susan Schneider Miller and Lynn Dungan

Lanette Inman and Mary LaFaver