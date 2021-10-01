Desert Threads New “Opportunity Quilt”

Sue Bart

Desert Threads, a Chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild, met in person on Sept. 8, at 9:30 a.m. in the Ceramics Room at Cottonwood Country Club. Vicki Watson presented information about the “One Block Wonder” style of quilts. A grand time was enjoyed, catching up after summer and doing virtual meetings. A new fundraiser quilt was finished and tickets to win it are being sold at various venues. The quilt has exquisite hand-applique blocks that were donated by the family of Charlene “Charlie” Kope. The unfinished quilt top was completed by Terry Allen, Diana Jones, and Stephanie McCormick. The quilt will make a lovely bed cover in any home. Funds raised will be used to pay for speakers and teachers, to further our quilting knowledge, and to purchase supplies needed for our community service quilts. This is our primary fundraiser for the year.

The second Wednesday morning each month we meet in the Ceramics Room at the Cottonwood Country Club complex. Our Oct. 13 meeting will be an activity involving fabric strips. We welcome all guests—anyone interested in quilts regardless of where you live. We have a speaker or fun activity for each meeting, and members bring their latest projects for a “Show & Brag.” We are also creating quilted postcards to exchange with each other, working on quilts for our chosen charity organizations during group sew days, and offering classes for those interested in new techniques or designs. We will continue to have in-person meetings as allowed (following masking and social distancing guidelines).

Desert Threads quilters will have a table at each of the Community Days open house events at the three HOA clubhouses during October. Members will be there to answer your questions. We invite you to come as a guest to a meeting, or join our group. Our officers for the year (through June 30, 2022) are Marion Kersnick, president; Pat Sinclair, vice president; Ann Wasescha, treasurer; Nancy Bonngard, secretary; and Diana Jones, past president. Last month, our photo caption named Ann Finocchiaro as treasurer; it should have stated Ann Wasescha is our treasurer.

You can also learn about our quilt group by sending an email to [email protected] You will receive a return email with information. You can ask questions and get a digital copy of our newsletter.