Church and Friendship

Pastor Ron Hunt

Friendship Center welcomes you!

Worship: 9 a.m. every Sunday

Where: Laredo/Cheyenne Room in the Ranch House

Contact: Pastor Ron Hunt, [email protected]

Cell phone: 218-330-5306

Zoom: For those worshiping at home or “up north”

Interdenominational church: All are welcome.

Jesus’ references to his disciples as friends marked a significant change. (John 15:9-17)

We are guided by Jesus’ references to his disciples as “friends.” As they came to know him most fully, and learned to love unconditionally like he loved, he declared them friends.

If you’re looking to grow spiritually with like-hearted friends, Friendship Center is worth checking out. We would love to see you in the Laredo Room Sundays at 9 a.m.

Our vision and mission statement begins, “Loving God, Loving Everyone, Everywhere.” It was the shortest way we knew to sum up who Jesus is, how he lived, and what he taught.

God bless you all in Christ.