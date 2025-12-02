Christmas Is Calling at the Gourd Club

Grinch ornaments by Kim Conklin Two snow people with gifts and snowballs by Faith Pales Mrs. Claus serving up cookies by Sue Cerf Adorable elf on vase by Sandi Martin Nativity scene by Marilyn Konruff

Doris Betuel

Did you know there is a club at Robson that creates gourd art? The club is here all year round, and it is feeling a lot like Christmas here! Our members are making ornaments and decorative items such as awesome snow people and elves! Gourds come in all shapes and sizes, and they are especially great for making snow people. Gourds are also the perfect medium to shape into bowls, wall art, or vases. Stop by our showcase at the Creative Arts Center and check out some of the wonderful gourd art that our members have created. They make unique one-of-a-kind gifts for yourself or your family, or stop by and join our club to learn how to make one for yourself! We are in studio 3 at the Creative Arts Center and enjoy a diverse membership of beginning artists to gallery quality artists. We welcome everyone to give this creative art form a try. Beginner/orientation classes are regularly offered to our community. Want to give it a try? Please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com for more information or to sign up for an upcoming beginner/orientation class.