Robson Ranch Singers Holiday Show Fast Approaching

Nora Shelton Doreen Rose Karin Randall

This year, join the Robson Ranch Singers as we celebrate the holidays by looking “Through the Eyes of a Child … the Wonder of the Holidays” on Dec. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom at the Ranch House. The songs are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, bring back childhood memories to your mind and put a song in your heart. Holiday music we heard as children, songs of childhood holiday traditions, songs reminiscent of childhood media and stories, and even songs to help us keep the wonder of the holidays alive in our hearts today will ring out from the stage. You will want to (and will be encouraged to) sing along!

Some of the RR Singers shared memories from holidays past…

Doreen Rose grew up with green African Christmases. She says, “We didn’t have snow or cold weather; just sunshine and palm trees—kind of like Arizona.” They didn’t have fancy stores or shopping malls. A Christmas tree was pulled out of a box, and they had only a limited number of decorations to put on it. She continues, “My mom and sister and I would spend a lot of time baking and inviting friends for dinner or delivering Christmas morning sweet rolls to our few missionary neighbors.” Most often their gifts were handmade or retrieved from a barrel in the attic where her mom had stashed them! “To me Christmas was about celebrating the wonderful gift of God to mankind; the birth of His Son Jesus.”

Nora Shelton reminisced about her children’s wonder at Christmas. “Every Christmas, after the kids had gone to sleep, my husband and I would leave a candy cane with some tinsel on each of our children’s pillows; when they woke up on Christmas morning, they would know that Santa had come. They would then rush to the top of the stairs, knowing that they couldn’t come down until their dad and I checked to see if Santa had come. (This was our time to make sure that the presents were in place under the tree and ready for them.) Having to wait really built up the anticipation; once they were allowed to come down and see all the presents under the tree, they were very excited! It was wonderful to see the excitement and joy on each of their faces.”

Karin Randle was born and grew up in a small desert community in the Mojave Desert. Christmas time was always a wonderful time for her family. She remembers baking Christmas cookies, attending the Christmas Eve candlelight service, and of course looking at all the houses decked out with Christmas lights! “My sisters, brother, and I were always convinced we could see Santa, Rudolph, and the sleigh as we headed home from church on Christmas Eve!” Karin recalls her dad convincing them all that he had x–ray eyes. He would hold a present up and guess what it was—he was always right!

Reserve Your Tickets Now

Tickets are on sale now through the HOA website for $15. New this season, you will be able to select and reserve your seats when you purchase your tickets.