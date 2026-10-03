Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Friday, October 16

Gary Potter

Robson Ranch residents are invited to participate in Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, taking place Friday, Oct. 16 here at Robson Ranch. The event, organized as part of the community’s Fit for Life initiative, will offer residents opportunities to learn more about early detection and healthy lifestyle choices.

Activities will include both indoor and outdoor walks on Oct. 16, encouraging residents of all fitness levels to stay active while showing support for cancer awareness. Whether walking inside or enjoying the outdoors, residents can participate at their own pace and help promote the importance of regular physical activity.

Cancer Awareness is a meaningful opportunity for the Robson Ranch community to come together, support one another, and make personal wellness a priority. Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars and watch community announcements for details about walk times and registration requirements.