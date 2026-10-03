Did You Know That Robson Ranch Has a P.E.O. Group?

Tour of Shamrock Farms Tour of the Central Arizona College Campus Diane Romine hosted a salad luncheon. Irene Dymerski shared education on allocating local taxes for local schools.

Susan Shald

P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization, where women motivate, educate, and celebrate women. The mission is simply to lift up and support other women in any way possible. Globally, the organization has helped more than 129,000 women pursue educational goals by providing more than $462 million in educational assistance.

Robson Ranch has a P.E.O. Group that has been meeting regularly since June 2025. Some of the fun and educational learning sessions have included a trip to Angela’s Closet in downtown Eloy, a tour of the Central Arizona College Campus in Coolidge, a presentation of how to support our local education through targeted income tax allocation, a tour of Shamrock Farms, and a tart making class provided by a professional chef.

If you are currently a member of a P.E.O. Chapter in Arizona or another state, this Robson Ranch P.E.O. group may be a great way for you to stay connected to the sisterhood. P.E.O. groups were originally formed for women who were stationed at military bases on TDY (Temporary Duty) assignments, retirement communities where someone might be living part of the year, and college campuses. For more information, please contact Susan Shald at susan.shald@gmail.com.