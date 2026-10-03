Author Larry Ginn to Present at Next Chapter & Verse

The Chapter & Verse author presentations continue on Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fireside Room at the Ranch House with Robson Ranch resident and published author Larry Ginn speaking. The Chapter & Verse events are offered through the collaboration of the Write On… writers’ group at the Ranch and the Robson Ranch Library.

Born in Mississippi, Larry and his family moved to California when he was 6 years old. He and his wife, Denise, have been married for more than 42 years. They have two children and six grandchildren. Larry has a M.A. in Clinical Psychology from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif. He and Denise operate ACI (Alpha Covenant Inc.), a family counseling and coaching center established in 2005 in Long Beach, Calif., now located in Eloy, Ariz. Larry served as Interim Pastor of three Churches in Southern California, and has been active in many community activities both in California and currently in Eloy, Ariz.

In addition to writing and publishing, Larry is a musician, vocalist, and song writer. In his spare time, Larry enjoys working out, cycling, billiards, volunteering, and playing softball, where he is known as The Flash! You may have seen him working with patrol here at the Ranch.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Larry will share a short prompt entitled “Books”: a brief introduction of his new book Dreams Between the Fields and his current book, released in 2025, Essential Ingredients for Lasting Relationships through C.P.R. (Covenant Producing Relationships).

You don’t want to miss this! Come join your fellow book lovers and aspiring and published authors on Friday, Oct. 30 in the Fireside Room. We gather around 10 a.m. for conversation and mingling with Larry’s presentation set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Hope to see you there!