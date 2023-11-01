‘Bless the Pets’ Worship November 12

Join us Sunday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. for Bless the Pets worship. All are invited to this uniquely joyous worship service sponsored by Friendship Center. Whether you have a pet or are hoping to get a good Robson pet “fix,” join us on “the green” at the Softball Field flagpole area.

* Seating options: Bring your own lawn chair or blanket, or remain in your golf carts.

* Bring water for yourself and your pet.

* Optional: Bring an umbrella for shade.

* Please, leash or kennel pets per HOA rules.

For more information, contact Pastor Ron Hunt at 218-330-5306 or by email at [email protected].