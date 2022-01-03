Benefit Gala for His Marine Ministries at Robson Ranch

His Marine Ministries, Inc., located in Arizona City is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. They are a nondenominational faith-based organization. The founder, the late Pastor Rick Fruge, was a United States Marine. He later served as a pastor/evangelist for more than 20 years. The name of the organization was inspired by his service to the Marines. Pastor Rick was always committed to “leaving no soul behind” and “going where others won’t go” in his ministry.

His Marine Ministries serves Arizona City, Casa Grande, and Eloy with many social services. The food pantry provides food for more than 100 people twice a month. To help supply the food pantry, the board has organized a benefit gala on Feb. 12 at the Robson Ranch Hermosa Ballroom. The funds raised from this event will help buy nutritious food for the food pantry and provide a benevolence fund for those in our community who may face an unexpected challenge.