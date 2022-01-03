How Essential Oils Can Help You Reach Your New Year’s Goals

JoAnne Gaudioso

It’s a new year, and as most people do, you are probably trying to decide on some goals you hope to achieve in the next 365 days. This is not an easy task. We could all use a little help when it comes to staying on target. And if the help comes in the form of a pleasant smelling, natural extract brimming with the goodness of nature, all the better.

We are, of course, talking about essential oils. Incorporating essential oils in your new year’s resolutions could make it easier for you to achieve them by keeping you healthier, motivated, and energized. Essential oils can positively affect the body, mind, and spirit, boosting health and promoting holistic wellness.

Emotional support. Certain oils can help fight negative thoughts, keep you in the right frame of mind, and keep you dedicated toward your goals. Lavender is calming and can help fight anxious feelings.

Physical benefits. No matter what your goal is, you need to feel energized to keep going. The scent of certain essential oils can be rejuvenating, infusing you with the energy to complete a task. Wild orange, if diffused, will energize and uplift the atmosphere while freshening the air.

Mental clarity. Essential oils like rosemary have proven cognitive benefits, and it can help the brain retain more information and aid in learning.

Prevent sickness. To accomplish your new year’s goals, you need a healthy and strong body. Diffusing certain oils such as On Guard can kill germs and help promote a strong immune system.

