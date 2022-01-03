Arizona Red and Pink Hats Sparkle at State Convention

Glamour and glitz is back on March 5, 2022! We hope you will join us for this fun Red Hat Society–Arizona Chapters event from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the San Tan Ballroom at the Cottonwood Clubhouse in Sun Lakes. The convention is hosted by Desert Ya Ya’s and Chapeaux Rouge, along with hosts Queen Mum Ann Crabtree and Queen Mum Judy Wolin.

The day starts with shopping fun in the vendors showroom from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Coffee and sweet rolls will be on the patio next to the vendors from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Formal dress must be in Royal Colors. Photographer Deb Anderson will be back to take individual or group pictures. There will be great entertainment, delicious food, and fantastic door prizes and table centers!

The ballroom will open at 11:15 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. The menu starts with sorbet followed by pear salad with raspberry vinegar on the side. The main course is chicken marsala (OK for gluten-free) with sauteed mushrooms and tomatoes in marsala wine sauce. Sides are au gratin potatoes and roasted vegetable medley. A vegetarian option is available on request.

Dessert is chocolate brownie with vanilla gelato and berries or gluten-free chocolate torte with vanilla gelato. Iced tea and water will be on the table, plus there will be a self-serve coffee and tea station.

We look forward to seeing you on March 5! The Cottonwood Clubhouse address is 25630 Brentwood Dr., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. For more information, contact Queen Mum Ann Crabtree at [email protected] or Queen Mum Judy Wolin at [email protected]