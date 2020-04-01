Wood Workers Support Beads of Courage

Ken Hansen

This past year, with the encouragement of Ed Jones, the Robson Ranch wood shop has been sponsoring an effort in support of Beads of Courage, which is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children and teens coping with a serious illness. The Beads of Courage program integrates the use of beads, given as recognition of an illness related action. The beads are visible, tangible symbols of human experiences that need and deserve to be expressed. Every time a bead is given, courage is honored.

The program was started in 2004 at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and has spread to more than 70 hospitals in the U.S. and worldwide.

Children and teens are given a bead in recognition of a courageous event or procedure that they have gone through, as they deal with their medical challenges.

With material and labor supplied by members of the wood shop, they have built more than 25 containers so far. These containers are placed at the bedside of the patient and used to store the beads that eventually will be made into a string of beads to be worn as a symbol of courage.

To obtain more information, view this video on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2IBxeSX.