Wild Horse Pass Casino bus trip

Do you enjoy slot machines? Or poker? How about blackjack?

Are you a shopaholic? Do you have Christmas money to spend? Did you know that Wild Horse Pass Casino has a free shuttle to take you to the outlets next door?

This is the bus trip for you!

Robson Ranch is going to the Wild Horse Pass Casino on Monday, April 16, 2018, for a bus trip! Gila River Casino is now requiring each individual who rides the bus to purchase a $15 casino package. This package will include $25 in free slot play and a $5 food voucher. What a deal!

Here are a few different promotions going on this day:

(1) Club Classic: If you are 50 or older, you can swipe your player’s card for a chance to win up to $250 in free bonus play! Plus, you are able to order breakfast (eggs and coffee) for only $5.

(2) Swipes for Service: If you are active or retired military, you can swipe your player’s card for a chance to win up to $100 in free bonus play. Plus, you will receive a coupon for 15 percent off food and beverages.

The bus will arrive at the Sports Club at 8:45 a.m. and depart the Ranch promptly at 9:00 a.m. You will have the entire day to spend at the casino, walk around the outlets next door, and enjoy the wonderful restaurant options at Wild Horse Pass. The bus will depart from Wild Horse Pass to head back to the Ranch at 3:00 p.m.

If you are interested in joining us on this trip, please sign up with one of the girls at the Sports Club Front Desk anytime Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. or Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The $15 casino package payment is due at time of sign up, cash only.

And just a friendly reminder, we do need at least 25 individuals to sign up in order for the bus to come pick us up. In the event that we do not reach that minimum, the bus will be canceled and all money refunded.