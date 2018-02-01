Walk to End Alzheimer’s was a tremendous success

Terry Price

Thank you, thank you Robson residents who walked in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 18 and/or donated to make this year’s walk such a great success! We took in over $16,000. This compares to 2016’s $12,446.00 and 2015’s $9,644. These figures include the profit from the Alzheimer’s Tea each spring. We had about 150 walkers which is up over 30 percent from last year! If you didn’t join us on the walk this year, remember to join in the fun that raises money for such a great cause that will affect all of us in some way in our lifetime. Next year’s walk will most likely be November 17. You can ask friends and relatives for donations all year by using our website http://act.alz.org/robsonranch. Always remember, the Robson Ranch website is attached under the Phoenix Walk info, just page down and you’ll see our entrance pond and our information. This is because we aren’t a city, so we fall under the Phoenix Walk. Let’s increase the donations and the number of walkers in 2018!

The Alzheimer’s Assoc. is the only nonprofit 501 ©(3) organization dedicated to eliminating Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; providing and enhancing care and support for all affected and reducing the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.