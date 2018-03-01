Variety galore at the Robson Ranch Creative Arts Center sale

Agnes Wilson

The annual spring sale at the Robson Ranch Creative Arts Center will feature all the clubs at the center. This event will take place on Saturday, March 10 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Creative Arts Center clubs include the Desert Woodworkers, Ceramics and Pottery Club, Fine Arts Guild, Stained Glass, Pottery Guild, Papercraft, Needle Crafters, Sewing/Quilting Club, Gourd Club and Wood Carving.

With this much variety, you are sure to find just what you are looking for either for yourself, a friend or a relative.

Homemade cookies will be available for you to munch on while shopping. The Creative Arts Center is located just outside our gated entry off Jimmie Kerr Blvd. We are looking forward to seeing you on the 10th.