Summer concert series begins

Dear Robson Ranch homeowners,

We are very excited to announce the TAD Summer Show lineup here at Robson Ranch. Last year, the summer shows were a big hit. We hope that you will be a part of this year’s summer show!

Now for the line up!

Tuesday, June 5: December ’63 – Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons Tribute

Friday, July 6: Neon Circus – Brooks & Dunn Tribute

Thursday, August 16: Linda Ronstadt – The Tribute

Thursday, September 27: The Glen Campbell Story – A Tribute to a Legend and His Music

Tuesday, October 16: Mark Cordes: The Spouse Whisperer – Comedian

We will be offering a new seating arrangement for these shows. We will have single chair seating (eight rows of 24) towards the front of the room which is the standard concert set up, with the addition of tables to the rear. With this set up, a portion of the dance floor will be open in front of the tables. If you like to dance, we encourage you to purchase table seating, but keep in mind, this is not required. All seats will be assigned seating and will be sold on a first come first served basis. Shows will start at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. We always encourage concert goers to call the Grill ahead of time to make your reservation for dinner. They can be reached at 520-426-3331, press 1 for hostess.

There are two ways to purchase your tickets:

Discounted packaged deal: We will be selling all five shows for $100 per person. We are offering a discounted price of $90 per person for all five shows when paying for your tickets using your member card. Non-homeowner pricing for all five shows is $125.

Individual tickets: We will be selling one or more shows for an individual price of $20 per person/per show. Member discount does not apply. Non-homeowner pricing for single tickets is $25.

Sports Club ticket hours are Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. where both concert series and single tickets will be sold.

Member cards, cash, checks or credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment.

We are all looking forward to another fun-filled summer at the Ranch.