Stained Glass Club

Cynthia Melito

The Month of March was Mosaic Madness in the Stained Glass Studio as 20 members created mosaic works of art. Members cut small pieces of glass scraps and glued them onto a glass block which they had drawn a pattern onto. During the following class, they got dirty with grouting in between the mosaic pieces of glass, followed by a cleaning of the piece. Each month, a member’s class is offered to teach different ideas and techniques as well as a great way to socialize with other glass artists. We invite all Robson Ranch residents to join in the fun by becoming a member of the club. Beginner’s classes are taught monthly, but fill up quickly, so send an email of interest to learn more at [email protected]