RRMGA begins new season

The Men’s Club began its season by golfing on a newly seeded course, followed by a delicious lunch prepared at the Grill. Dick Christopher, president, welcomed all members back to the Ranch and introduced the new 2017 board members. John Collier awarded several members with door prizes donated by the Pro Shop and restaurant, and Jim Baxter spoke about the several upcoming events that are available for sign up. Special thanks to Jay Wilson, club pro, and Sarah Cecil, restaurant manager, for their continued support of our organization.

Check at the Pro Shop for details on upcoming events. Reminder: it’s time to get your annual AGA renewal; if you buy before December 31, you’ll get a $5 discount.