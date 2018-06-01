Robson Ranch to host blood drive on June 25

Robson Ranch is hosting a Blood Drive through United Blood Services on Monday, June 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. United Blood Services is Arizona’s oldest and largest non-profit blood provider. United Blood Services is the sole blood provider to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center and provides blood components to 64 of the 71 hospitals in Arizona.

June donors help people like Branden, who, thanks to 72 blood donors, won his battle against cancer twice. When Branden injured his knee during high school hockey practice several years ago, his orthopedic surgeon thought he had torn a ligament. But an MRI showed a hot spot and additional tests revealed cancer. After three months of chemotherapy and more than 30 blood transfusions, Branden graduated on-time, but within a few months the cancer spread to his lungs. It took five surgeries to remove more than 50 nodules, which was followed by a stem cell transplant and daily blood transfusions for a month. Thanks to blood donors, today Branden is cancer free and his greatest love is being a father.

To sign up, please follow the steps below:

(1) Visit www.bloodhero.com

(2) Select “Locate A Blood Drive”

(3) Enter RobsonRanch into the sponsor code search bar

(4) Select the 6/25/18 Blood Drive

(5) Select your appointment time and follow the steps to finish your registration

Or you can call 1-877-UBS-HERO (827-4376)

For eligibility questions, please contact 1-800-288-2199 ext. 5497.

If you are unable to donate on this date, we will be holding one more United Blood Services Blood Drive on October 29. If you are one who prefers to donate with the Red Cross, we will be holding drives on July 13 and December 20.

Disclaimer: United Blood Services is not an employee, agent, representative or otherwise associated with Robson Ranch – CG Homeowners Association, Inc., Robson Communities, or any of their affiliates