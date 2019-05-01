Robson Ranch RC Club hosts flying demonstration

Butch Spiller

On March 30, the Robson Ranch RC Club hosted a flying demonstration presented by a major manufacturer of RC planes, Flex Innovations. Two representatives of Flex Innovations, Jack Wilson and Bryce Hatfield, impressed the crowd of over 100 Robson residents with aerobatic flying including a real jet plane, biplanes and helicopter skills.

Residents arrived at the Robson Ranch RC Park by car, golf cart and bicycle to witness the event. The club plans on holding similar events later on this year.

For more information contact Butch Spiller at 770-265-0358.