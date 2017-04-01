Robson Ranch RC Club car races – come to race or come to watch

Since the opening in January of the Robson Ranch RC Park, Robson Ranch residents have been showing up in big numbers to either participate in the RC Car Races or to just watch the races. Everyone is welcome and has a great time.

The races are held every Thursday morning at the RC Park, and residents come by car, truck and bicycle. Just follow Robson Blvd to the end through the construction area, cross the small bridge over the canal near the water tank and turn left to the park. The park is less than five minutes by golf cart from any home in Robson Ranch. There’s a covered spectator area and parking for over 30 vehicles.

The races are fun for everyone, and non-racers are welcome to try out driving one of these 1/10 scale cars that have top speeds of over 30 miles an hour. An electronic lap counter keeps track of each car and reports everything from the number of laps in a five-minute race to the time it took for each car to complete a lap to the 100th of a second.

Come out and join the fun. Chances are you’ll probably see some RC flying while you’re there. For more information on the Robson Ranch RC Club use the following link: https://sites.google.com/site/robsonranchrcclub.