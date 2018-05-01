Robson Ranch RC Club Awards Dinner

Butch Spiller

The RC Club issued awards to the top RC Car racers for the winter season at an awards dinner held on March 29. The award winners were as follows:

Novice Division First Place, Ron Schroer; Second, Gary Beack and Third, Dave Handlen

Intermediate Division First Place, Doug Gorden; Second, Mark McCollum and Third, Larry Cronenwett

Advanced Division First Place, Bill White; Second, Ralph Sanks and Third, Bill Engler

Open Division First Place, Bill White; Second, Ralph Sanks; Third, Bill Engler

Award plaques were designed by club member Marv Enerson and made by the Robson Ranch Woodshop.