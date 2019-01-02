Robson Ranch Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child is a world-wide annual event to send hope and joy to children in need around the world. Robson Ranch volunteers in conjunction with Rock Springs Church traveled to Fullerton, CA to volunteer two days preparing the packed shoeboxes to be sent to children around the world. We spent two days working the newly acquired Samaritan’s Purse warehouse.

We inspected boxes for non-compliant items such as food items or military items. Boxes were then taped, scanned and placed into cartons to be loaded on semis bound for containers and planes. The two days we worked the boxes were sent to the Philippines and Native American Reservations.

We served alongside a multitude of volunteers. It was a joy to process over 60,000 boxes the two days we served.

We met a couple from Paradise, CA who had lost their home in the recent fires, but were there to volunteer their time. They brought with them two cartons of filled shoeboxes that had been spared in the fire. There was not a dry eye in the warehouse as these two amazing people shared their story.

Our volunteers, led by Dave and Bev Douglas, included: Jim and Teresa Baxter, Bob and Judy Brozek, Lee and Renee Kleinjan, Greg and Veronica Long, Alice Sandusky, Lew and Betty Sforzini, Larry and Becky Sundin.

We would like to thank all who generously gave of their time and funds to pack, prepare and pay for the shipping and handling of the 3,279 boxes Robson Ranch packed this year. If you would like to be a part of this rewarding ministry please contact Dave and Bev Douglas at 520-876-4363. We are looking forward to another great year in 2019.