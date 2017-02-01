Robson “Field of Dreams” RC Park grand opening

On Friday, January 6, a grand opening ceremony was held to mark the official opening of Robson Ranch RC Club’s new facility.

General Manager Melani Caron, Sales Manager Jeremy Smith and field designer Dave Hudson took part in a ribbon cutting celebrating the event.

The park is located at the north end of the Robson properties and can be reached by car or golf cart from any home in Robson Ranch in less than five minutes.

Over 100 Robson residents, guests and Robson officials attended. The new RC Park boasts two RC car tracks, two runways for RC planes, a shaded spectator area, picnic area and parking for more than 30 cars. Club president Butch Spiller thanked Robson management and all the club members who contributed their time and money for making the “Field Of Dreams” a reality.

With the new facility the club can now accommodate its growing membership of Robson residents who want to get started flying RC planes and racing RC cars. Club members are happy to answer any questions and help “newbies” to either of these fascinating hobbies get started.

For more information go to rrazrc.blogspot.com or contact Butch Spiller at 770-265-0358.