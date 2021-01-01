Protect and Boost Your Immune System with Essential Oils

JoAnne Gaudioso

What Is Your Immune System?

With the responsibility of protecting your body from illness and disease, your immune system is one of the most important components of your overall health. This complex network of cells, tissues, and organs works together to fight off fungi, bacteria, parasites, and other microbes while maintaining healthy tissue.

When the immune system is compromised, the risk of getting sick increases significantly. We need to take proactive measures to enhance the body’s ability to protect itself.

Supporting our immune system can be easily achieved with essential oils. Among the greatest benefits of essential oils is that they are simple to apply and offer consistent benefits. Here are steps that can be used to support immunity and, in turn, maximize your health during the colder months.

* Build Healthy Intestinal Flora

The gastrointestinal system plays a key role in fixed immunity. A probiotic supplement is an excellent way to populate the GI tract with beneficial microflora, thus enhancing immunity.

* Diffuse Essential Oils Regularly

Harmful organisms can be readily transmitted by coughing, sneezing, and nose blowing. Did you know that a single sneeze can transmit up to 100,000 contagious particles into the air? Scientific studies have proven that diffusion of essential oils can purify and cleanse the air. I recommend diffusing Lemon and On Guard Protective Blend every day. These oils contain powerful cleansing properties that purify the air we breathe, delivering positive effects on the immune system.

* Use Essential Oils to Clean Surfaces

Frequently-touched surfaces such as doorknobs, keyboards, cell phones, and grocery carts can be very harmful. I suggest using Lemon, Grapefruit, Wild Orange, Purify Cleaning Blend, or On Guard Protective Blend to clean these surfaces.

