Needle Crafters return

Diana Oleson

Needle Crafters, get your needles ready! We will be getting together on Thursday, October 11 at a special time for this day only from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Visitors welcomed; come see what we are making.

I made four more items with the yarn that Jan gave me, covered a clothes hanger, blue cord holder, red white and blue gift or hair decoration and a tan headband.

Since I still have more yarn left, I started a granny square that will be a doll blanket for an 18” doll.

Looking forward to getting back to Robson Ranch, I need a vacation from my vacation.

Now, don’t forget we start up again on Thursday, October 11 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. So, bring your needle work projects and let’s hear what you did on summer vacation. Any questions about our club please email me at dianaoleson1@gmail.com; thank you.