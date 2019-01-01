Material Girls announces raffle quilt winner

Jean Handlen

The Robson Ranch Material Girls had its drawing for the queen-sized raffle quilt on Saturday, November 17, 2018. The winner of this year’s quilt was Rebecca McKinney and she was extremely excited. Rebecca immediately took the quilt over to her 94 years young mother for her to enjoy. This fabulous quilt was assembled by Mary Syer, Sherrill Simmons and Gayle Strack.

During 2019 the Material Girls will be selling raffle tickets for our 2019 Wall Hanging quilt which was assembled using a pattern by Navajo Designer Anita Good by Sharon Haworth, Marie Stuersel, Patty Foley and Robin Tisinger. The raffle drawing for this beautiful quilt will be held in November 2019. Tickets can be purchased from any member in the Sewing Room at the Creative Arts Center.

We appreciate your continued support as the proceeds from our craft sales and yearly quilt raffle help us provide Robson Ranch residents that are facing a serious illness or have lost a spouse with “Comfort Quilts.” Please contact Marge Doughty at 360-739-9990, or any group member if you know of a Robson resident who might need one.

We also select local community charities to provide quilts and other needed items to both adults and children. This year we have supported the Eloy Police Department, Family Advocacy Center, Senior Residence Center and Casa Grande Cancer Center.

Come and sew with us; we have a lot of fun! Regular sewing days at the Creative Arts Center are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you would like more information about the club please contact one of the following members: Karn King at 520-233-0227, karnking.ca@gmail.com; Donna Payne at 815-488-6861, dpayne5689@gmail.com; Robin Tisinger at 520-423-2623, 1Craftycouponer@gmail.com or Patty Folly at 503-804-6260.