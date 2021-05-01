March Member/Member Tournament

Pat Mumy

The Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association

traditionally holds a member/guest tournament during March. Members invite friends to visit the Ranch and participate in a fun, two-day golf event. COVID-19 changed all that this year, but members didn’t miss out on the fun! Instead, the tournament committee held a two-day tournament for members.

Winners were Becky Hamilton and Kathy Pfeiff in Flight 1, Robin Barber and Mary Pryor in Flight 2, Carol Hallock and Sharon Kasper in Flight 3, and Judy Brozek and Barb Wilson in Flight 4. Closest to the Pin winners were Jan Kinley, Mary Pryor, Betty Kumbera, and Jane Everett. Irish luck was with these ladies! The weather cooperated and participants enjoyed lunch on the lawn to complete the tournament.