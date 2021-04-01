It’s Still a Jungle Out There

Pat Mumy

The Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association spent a day on the wild side for one of the most popular tournaments of the season, The Past Presidents Party. Continuing the theme from last year, teams “dressed for the jungle” and competed against the field, both with score and costume. The amazing tee signs were created from palm tree bark by the committee. What artists we have amongst our lady golfers!

Tournament winners were Debby Harris, Kris Beck, Pat Jackson, and Joanne Johnson.

Closest to the pin winners, sponsored by San Tan Golf Carts, were Terry Fondurulia, Regina Bellach, Flo Van Volkam, and Cindy Jensen.