Fun with gourds

Come and have some fun at the Gourd Club in Robson Ranch! Try out a new craft with a group of fun and helpful members!

What is a gourd, and what do you do with it? A gourd is the hollow, dried shell of a vine fruit, similar to a cucumber or pumpkin. The surface is similar to wood and can be carved, wood-burnt and sculpted. With the dozens of varieties and sizes and shapes, you can create planters, baskets, jewelry, figurines, musical instruments, bird houses and more!

If you are interested in learning this fun and creative art, we will have a beginner’s class on August 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Cost is a bargain at $5 and includes all the tools, paints and a small gourd. Space is limited, so please sign up soon.

If you want to find out more about our club, stop by the Creative Arts Center, studio 3. We are open Monday and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Membership is only $10 for the year and we have supplies on hand for you to use.

For further information, contact Kathy Roche at 520-836-5595, Terri Mount at 609-937-7179 or Doris Betuel at 520-273-4179.