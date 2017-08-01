Flying High

Butch Spiller

The Robson Ranch RC Club wishes to thank all who attended their July 3 Fly In. Close to 100 attendees braved the heat to take part in or witness the event. It also gave many Robson Ranch residents an opportunity to visit the Robson Ranch RC Park for the first time. In addition some residents of other Robson communities had an opportunity to see the new facilities.

Spectators had an opportunity to watch pilots display their flying skills on dozens of aircraft including flying wings, warbirds, gliders and drones along with several homemade planes.

Visitors also had an opportunity to try racing RC cars on one of the two RC race tracks and watch an RC car jumping competition.

The Robson Ranch RC Park is located at the north end of the Robson community and is accessible by golf cart, car or bicycle. During the summer months RC flying takes place almost every morning and RC car races are held every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m. For more information visit https://sites.google.com/site/robsonranchrcclub or contact Butch Spiller at 770-265-0358.