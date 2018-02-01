Lois Moncel, Fitness & Wellness Director

Fitness tip! Did you know that there is one movement that is vital to golf, pickleball, tennis, softball and every day functioning? That movement is twisting or core rotation. Now think about your current workout or maybe you haven’t started that workout yet. Try performing the motion as shown in the photos to help condition your torso for easier rotation. Start with feet apart and gradually perform the exercise with feet together and no hip movement. Try to perform 10-12 reps each direction and start with a lighter weight or a can of veggies. Rotate side to side keeping your arms at shoulder level. As you progress you can use a heavier weight. Remember the stronger your core, the more power you will have, which can result in a better game overall.