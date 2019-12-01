Find it, paint it, rip it, paste it—An adventure in multimedia

Nancy Friedman

Late October, seven participants were taken on an art adventure into multimedia with guides of the Fine Arts Guild. After a short dissertation on the rule of thirds—how to make depth appear on a flat surface—and the color wheel, students were taken to a table full of found items such as old stamps, pebbles, washers, buttons, wire, feathers, various papers, and many other items from which they could choose to take on their path into the world of multimedia. Another table had an assortment of paints, glue, glue guns, metal leaf, and acrylic gloss medium. With all this “stuff,” examples, and basic guidelines, the adventure began. After eight hours, we saw the results.

Art adventures can happen for you, also, by joining the Fine Arts Guild. No art experience is necessary as many of our members will guide you in your beginning steps from drawing to painting in a variety of mediums. Membership is $20 per calendar year. We welcome visitors during open studio times, Monday through Thursday. Check our schedule in the window of Studio II for times. More information can be obtained by contacting Janet Buckingham or Bob Smith, our co-presidents.