Every Dog Depends on Every Volunteer

Joy Wegner, Pinal County Animal Care and Control Volunteer

“Every Dog, Every Day” is an initiative at the Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter that makes sure every single dog gets out of their kennel for a walk, yard time, or play group every single day the shelter is open. This goal is the resulting improvements in the behavior and socialization of the dogs at the shelter. Dogs seem less bored, their behavior is less frantic or fearful, and they have fun, as do the volunteers!

The “Every Dog, Every Day” event cannot happen without the help of volunteers, lots of them!

This past summer, the “Every Dog, Every Day” volunteers beat the heat with walks and playtime between 6 and 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers are given training, learning to leash the dogs in the kennels and walk them along the dirt roads in the shelter’s vicinity. Volunteers that would rather not walk dogs can hang out in the play yards, helping socialize and exercise dogs within a fenced environment. There are other non-walking opportunities that all contribute to this “Every Dog, Every Day” initiative.

If you are interested in just walking a dog or two, public walking hours are 7:30 to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday. No formal training is required, just visit the Shelter and one of the staff will leash up a dog appropriate for your interests and abilities.

The Pinal County Animal Care and Control staff provide on-site volunteer training, as well as online resources. Volunteers are supportive and encouraging of one another. Above all, your gift of time and attention to animals at the shelter can help a dog become more adoptable and find their forever family.

The shelter is currently requiring masks to be worn while inside the buildings. The dog walks are socially distanced since all of the dogs are kept at least 10 feet apart, practicing “natural social distancing!”

To volunteer, send an email to animalvolunteer@pinal.gov. The Pinal County Shelter is located at 1150 South Eleven Mile Corner Road, Casa Grande, adjacent to the Pinal County Fairgrounds. That’s just a 13-minute drive from Robson Ranch!