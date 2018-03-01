Dixie Wachter

Meet some of our new players at Community Softball, Saturdays at 1:00 p.m.

Come on out, men and women, and play a fun game of softball at the Robson Ranch Field. It does not make a difference how many years ago you played or if you have never played before, you will see how quickly you can pick it up. March is our last month of play until the fall.

For more info you can call Dixie or Artie Wachter 520-350-1872, sign-up in the book at the Sports Center, email adwachter@aol.com or just show up. New players are always welcome!

PS: We have extra gloves and bats to use.