Booby Bingo brings in the fun

Robson Ranch hosted the second annual Booby Bingo night on November 16 in the beautiful Hermosa Ballroom. The laughter began before the doors opened, and everyone was revved up for a night of friendship, fun and bingo.

Booby Bingo started through the combined efforts of Robin Tisinger, a breast cancer survivor and resident at Robson Ranch and RR management.

“Sure, let’s do it” was all it took to get the ball rolling. Through their hard work planning and organizing the event, the Cancer Support Center will receive over $1,200 from the proceeds of the bingo card sales.

Joining in this year were the ladies from Loving Hearts Loving Meals who dazzled everyone with their delicious homemade goodies. From the baked goods sales an addition $350 was raised for the CSC. Awesome!