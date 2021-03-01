Are We Out of Our Gourds? Maybe So

Martha Spillane

Let’s not talk about 2020, we all know what kind of year it was but that didn’t stop our gourd members from producing some beautiful one-of-a kind pieces.

But first, the results of our 2021 club elections. Introducing our esteemed cabinet members: Madam Treasurer Terri Mount, Madam Secretary Marth Spillane, and for her second term Darlene Powell as president, unless impeachment is put into motion.

If you’ve never heard of gourding, you’re not alone. Most think of them as a Thanksgiving table centerpiece. They can range in colors from green, orange, and yellow, some can be smooth, some can be grotesque with bumps and strange shapes.

Here at the Gourd Club, we work on gourds that have been dried and no longer having any color. When fully dried, their seeds move away from the inside walls of the gourd producing sounds much like a maraca. Once cut open the seeds and fibrous material is removed leaving a clean hollow wooden gourd. Now the fun begins, letting your imagination go wild. We will teach you how to clean, burn, and Dremel your first gourd during your orientation class. Your fee for this class is $5. The club will provide you supplies from start to finish including your gourd.

We maintain CDC guidelines, requiring a mask and sterile clean up. At this time we are only permitted to have six members and a monitor per session in the gourd room. We are open Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each day has two sessions, Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon and noon to 2 p.m.

A one-year membership is $10 and that includes club supplies, except for your gourd.

Where can you get gourds? Casa Grande has its very own gourd farm, actually the largest in Arizona. Wuertz Gourd farm is family owned where you can not only purchase gourds ($3 and up), but also get great ideas, supplies, and lots of fresh air. Check out their website at www.wuertzfarm.com.

We’re a fun group, so stop by to chat a bit and check out our showcase in the fine art building.

Remember, you don’t need to be out of your gourd to love gourding!